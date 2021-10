DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer has tied up traffic on a section of Interstate 84 Friday morning in Lackawanna County.

The crash occurred around 5:00 a.m. around mile marker 2 of the eastbound lane of I-84. We are told that a tractor-trailer had struck a concrete barrier in a construction zone.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

There is currently a lane restriction in place while crews work the scene.