CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — At least one person was flown to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash involving a farm tractor in Monroe county.

Crews responded to the scene around 10:45 on Route 209 south in Chestnuthill Township near the West End Fairgrounds.

When Eyewitness News arrived, state police were reconstructing the crash.

There has been no word on how many people were involved, or the extent of the injuries.