MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner has been called to the scene of a crash that occurred Thursday morning in Northumberland County.

The crash occurred on Route 147 between Toad Valley Road and Hickory Road in Mahanoy Township.

Officials tell Eyewitness News that the coroner has been called to the scene.

Route 147 is closed in both directions while crews work the scene.

A detour is currently in place.

Penndot says drivers should use caution and expect delays.