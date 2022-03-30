FOSTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Interstate 81 north has reopened after the multi-car pile-up that happened Monday morning.

According to 511PA Statewide on Twitter, the crash was fully cleared and the roadway was reopened just before 1:00 a.m. Wednesday. The interstate was closed for over 36 hours while crews worked to clear the wreck.

Crews were on scene overnight milling the interstate to remove a portion of the surface because of gas and oil being burnt on the concrete.

While the crash is cleared up, officials have still not released the exact amount of fatalities.