STACKER (WBRE/WYOU) — Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2019. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide.

#30. Wyoming County

– Average commute time: 26.2 minutes

— #1,012 longest among all counties nationwide

— 3.7% shorter than state average

— 5.1% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 44.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82%), carpooled (9.7%), walked (2%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (5.2%)

#29. Beaver County

– Average commute time: 26.3 minutes

— #992 longest among all counties nationwide

— 3.3% shorter than state average

— 4.7% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 45.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.5%), carpooled (8.5%), walked (2.5%), public transportation (2.1%), worked from home (4.2%)

#28. Westmoreland County

– Average commute time: 26.6 minutes

— #934 longest among all counties nationwide

— 2.2% shorter than state average

— 3.6% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 34.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.6%), carpooled (7.6%), walked (2.2%), public transportation (1.3%), worked from home (4.5%)

#27. Schuylkill County

– Average commute time: 26.6 minutes

— #934 longest among all counties nationwide

— 2.2% shorter than state average

— 3.6% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.1%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 33.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.4%), carpooled (9.7%), walked (2.6%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (2.8%)

#26. Bedford County

– Average commute time: 26.6 minutes

— #934 longest among all counties nationwide

— 2.2% shorter than state average

— 3.6% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.1%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 25.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.8%), carpooled (10%), walked (2.7%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (4.8%)

#25. Washington County

– Average commute time: 26.7 minutes

— #916 longest among all counties nationwide

— 1.8% shorter than state average

— 3.3% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 34%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.7%), carpooled (8.2%), walked (3%), public transportation (1.4%), worked from home (4.9%)

#24. Butler County

– Average commute time: 27 minutes

— #868 longest among all counties nationwide

— 0.7% shorter than state average

— 2.2% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 36.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.3%), carpooled (7.2%), walked (2.5%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (4.8%)

#23. Fayette County

– Average commute time: 27.1 minutes

— #846 longest among all counties nationwide

— 0.4% shorter than state average

— 1.8% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 32.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.6%), carpooled (8.9%), walked (2%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (3.3%)

#22. Allegheny County

– Average commute time: 27.2 minutes

— #829 longest among all counties nationwide

— 0.0% shorter than state average

— 1.4% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 10.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (71%), carpooled (8.5%), walked (4.1%), public transportation (9.5%), worked from home (5.5%)

#21. York County

– Average commute time: 27.4 minutes

— #805 longest among all counties nationwide

— 0.7% longer than state average

— 0.7% shorter than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 19.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.5%), carpooled (8.5%), walked (1.5%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (3.7%)

#20. Northampton County

– Average commute time: 28 minutes

— #699 longest among all counties nationwide

— 2.9% longer than state average

— 1.4% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 30.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.8%), carpooled (6.9%), walked (2.5%), public transportation (1.6%), worked from home (4.5%)

#19. Susquehanna County

– Average commute time: 28.3 minutes

— #663 longest among all counties nationwide

— 4.0% longer than state average

— 2.5% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 27.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.8%), carpooled (8.7%), walked (2.1%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home

#18. Adams County

– Average commute time: 28.3 minutes

— #663 longest among all counties nationwide

— 4.0% longer than state average

— 2.5% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.1%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 34.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.9%), carpooled (9.1%), walked (3.6%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (4%)

#17. Forest County

– Average commute time: 28.3 minutes

— #663 longest among all counties nationwide

— 4.0% longer than state average

— 2.5% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 41.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.9%), carpooled (5.1%), walked (8.4%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (5%)

#16. Greene County

– Average commute time: 28.4 minutes

— #642 longest among all counties nationwide

— 4.4% longer than state average

— 2.9% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 25.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.3%), carpooled (7.9%), walked (2.9%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.3%)

#15. Chester County

– Average commute time: 28.6 minutes

— #615 longest among all counties nationwide

— 5.1% longer than state average

— 3.6% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 10.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 28.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79%), carpooled (6.9%), walked (2.4%), public transportation (2.6%), worked from home (8.1%)

#14. Montgomery County

– Average commute time: 29.2 minutes

— #536 longest among all counties nationwide

— 7.4% longer than state average

— 5.8% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 32.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.5%), carpooled (6.4%), walked (2.2%), public transportation (5.3%), worked from home (6.8%)

#13. Wayne County

– Average commute time: 29.3 minutes

— #522 longest among all counties nationwide

— 7.7% longer than state average

— 6.2% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.1%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 33.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82%), carpooled (7.4%), walked (2.6%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (5.8%)

#12. Delaware County

– Average commute time: 29.7 minutes

— #477 longest among all counties nationwide

— 9.2% longer than state average

— 7.6% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 10.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 42.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (73%), carpooled (7.4%), walked (3.4%), public transportation (10.4%), worked from home (4.9%)

#11. Armstrong County

– Average commute time: 30.7 minutes

— #371 longest among all counties nationwide

— 12.9% longer than state average

— 11.2% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 54%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.4%), carpooled (9%), walked (2.3%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (3.5%)

#10. Bucks County

– Average commute time: 30.8 minutes

— #362 longest among all counties nationwide

— 13.2% longer than state average

— 11.6% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 30.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.9%), carpooled (6.4%), walked (1.7%), public transportation (3.3%), worked from home (6%)

#9. Huntingdon County

– Average commute time: 31.1 minutes

— #334 longest among all counties nationwide

— 14.3% longer than state average

— 12.7% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 37.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78%), carpooled (11.7%), walked (4.8%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (3.6%)

#8. Juniata County

– Average commute time: 32.2 minutes

— #247 longest among all counties nationwide

— 18.4% longer than state average

— 16.7% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 27.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 47.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.1%), carpooled (10.7%), walked (2.8%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (6.7%)

#7. Fulton County

– Average commute time: 32.8 minutes

— #208 longest among all counties nationwide

— 20.6% longer than state average

— 18.8% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 28.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 26%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.2%), carpooled (12.7%), walked (2.4%), public transportation (0%), worked from home

#6. Perry County

– Average commute time: 32.9 minutes

— #202 longest among all counties nationwide

— 21.0% longer than state average

— 19.2% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 65%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79%), carpooled (12.9%), walked (1.9%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.4%)

#5. Carbon County

– Average commute time: 32.9 minutes

— #202 longest among all counties nationwide

— 21.0% longer than state average

— 19.2% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 57.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.3%), carpooled (8.9%), walked (1.9%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (4.6%)

#4. Philadelphia County

– Average commute time: 33.6 minutes

— #160 longest among all counties nationwide

— 23.5% longer than state average

— 21.7% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 10.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 19%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (50.3%), carpooled (8.2%), walked (8.5%), public transportation (24.9%), worked from home (4.2%)

#3. Sullivan County

– Average commute time: 33.9 minutes

— #144 longest among all counties nationwide

— 24.6% longer than state average

— 22.8% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 47.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (76.8%), carpooled (11.7%), walked (2.6%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (7.5%)

#2. Monroe County

– Average commute time: 39.4 minutes

— #28 longest among all counties nationwide

— 44.9% longer than state average

— 42.8% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 14.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 15.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.2%), carpooled (10.1%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (4.4%), worked from home (4.7%)

#1. Pike County

– Average commute time: 46.8 minutes

— #2 longest among all counties nationwide

— 72.1% longer than state average

— 69.6% longer than national average



– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 17.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 19.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.8%), carpooled (7.8%), walked (1.1%), public transportation (2.8%), worked from home (4.5%)