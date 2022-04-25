SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner has been called to the scene of a crash in Northumberland County.

According to a release from PennDOT, the crash occurred on Route 61, between Route 890 and Black Mill Road in Sunbury, Monday morning.

While there have not yet been any specific reports of the number of people involved, Northumberland County dispatch has confirmed with Eyewitness News that the coroner has been called to the scene.

That section of Route 61 is closed while crews work the scene. A detour using Route 4012 is in place.

For the latest in road conditions, head to 511pa.com.