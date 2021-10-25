Coroner called to scene of fire in Tower City

TOWER CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner has been called to the scene of a fire that broke out Monday morning in Schuylkill County.

The fire was reported to have broken out around 2:30 a.m. on the 100 block of East Grand Ave in Tower City.

Schuylkill County Dispatch tells Eyewitness News that the coroner has been called to the scene.

The home the fire started in has been completely destroyed.

The number of people injured in the fire is not known at this time.

This is a developing story, we will have more information on it as it becomes available.