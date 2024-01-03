PECKVILLE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Among the quiet aisles and the turning of pages, a different kind of learning is taking place at a library in Lackawanna County.

The valley community library turns into a sanctuary of sound and solace, offering adults a unique workshop called ‘Healthy Minds in Harmony’.

Music is something you hear almost every day.

Just like how your favorite song can brighten your mood music overall can help relieve stress levels.

“It just brings you out of yourself enough to be happy,” said Mary Bernacki from Jessup.

Music therapist Cheryl Mozdian shows the class how rhythms and melodies can influence all types of emotions

“My idea was to just come up with this protocol that I can share with people so they can go and integrate it into their lives and have better coping skills,” said Cheryl Mozdian the owner of Summit Music Therapy.

Mozdian also focuses the workshop on how to breathe deeply and stay mindful so you can learn how to tolerate different moments and feelings that may occur in your life.

“Everyone has people that they deal with in their daily lives whether its children or they deal with co-workers or they deal with other adults, family members, their caregivers, this helps everybody with the stress level they have and keeping it focused and keeping them, keeping the stress levels down,” explained Mozdian.

The Valley Community Library will host this event every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. until January 31 and possibly into February, you can register on the library website.