SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The official countdown to the Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade is underway.

“Firkin Friday” began this Friday evening at Cooper’s Seafood, marking the beginning of the countdown. Admission to the event was free, and all the proceeds from every pint sold from the charity cask will go directly to supporting the parade. Firkin tapping is a tradition dating back dozens of centuries.

“Firkin tapping it’s a great tradition it basically comes from Germany when they would kick off the Octoberfest celebration coopers holds these once every month or so they have a little firkin tapping and it’s a fundraiser,” said Tim Holmes, a parade committee member.

You can watch the Scranton Saint Patrick’s Parade live from the comfort of your home at noon on March 11 on WYOU and our website.