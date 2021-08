SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a confrontation that led to a person being shot in Scranton.

It happened around 10:30 Monday night in the parking lot of the Valley View Terrace housing complex.

The victim was in a vehicle when they were shot by someone on foot. They were later transported to Geisinger CMC.

No further information has been released about those involved.

Scranton police are investigating.