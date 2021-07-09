Community reacts to arrest of Shickshinny pastor for alleged child sex crimes

SHICKSHINNY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A pastor and former teacher has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor. Over a decade later, that man is finally in police custody.

West Goshen Township Police in Chester County say 63-year-old Randy Boston, the current pastor of Bible Baptist Church in Shickshinny, was arrested after they received a report of a sexual assault involving him and a then first-grade student.

The incident dates back to 2007 when Boston was a teacher at West Chester Christian School. Police say Boston abused the victim as many as three times during the 2007-2008 school year. He’s been charged with sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse and corruption of minors.

One resident Eyewitness News spoke to, who wished to stay anonymous, says this is every parent’s worst nightmare.

“I have a 3 and 5-year-old, you know? If that were to ever happen, I wouldn’t know what I would do. I just wouldn’t stop until I got some justice out of it. I can feel for the families. It’s rough, it really is,” the resident said.

Another resident who’s a father of nine and grandfather of 19, says he can’t begin to fathom how an adult could do this to a child.

“They’re sick people, they need help. I mean they need punishment and help as far as I’m concerned,” said Clinton, a Shickshinny resident.

Boston was arraigned on Wednesday with bail set at $50,000. He’s been remanded to Chester County Prison. Anyone who may have been victimized by Boston is asked to contact West Goshen Township Police.

