Community members gathered to celebrate those who overcame disease

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of people gathered Saturday to celebrate those who have overcome a disease that has taken so many others.

Northeast Regional Cancer Institute hosted ‘Cancer Survivors Day’ at Kirby Park. It brought together cancer survivors, caregivers and healthcare professionals along with family, friends and anyone impacted by a cancer diagnosis.

Organizers say survivors’ day has been happening for 28 years and counting so that those stricken with cancer don’t feel like they’re going it alone.

“You don’t want to feel like you’re alone, and I feel like when you get a diagnosis of cancer you may feel very alone. We want people, individuals out there, people at this event, to know that the northeast regional cancer institute is their local resource,” said Amanda Marchegiani who is part of the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute.

The event also included the “Circle of Survivors” for individuals to share thoughts or inspirational messages about their cancer experience.