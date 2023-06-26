POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A community in the Poconos is looking for answers after a massive fire ripped through a shopping center, destroying several businesses.

The Promenade at Fountain Court off 611 has been a busy shopping center for more than 30 years and all that’s left is destruction after a fire that broke out Sunday morning inside one of the shops.

Fire agencies were at the scene for more than 24 hours battling hotspots left at the property.

Eyewitness News spoke to township officials and business owners about what’s next for the plaza.

A fire truck parked next to it, with firefighters continuing to extinguish hot spots 24 hours after a fire broke out Sunday morning.

Reinforcements were called in from outside of the county to help with water supply and manpower.

The sight of the ruins sent shockwaves throughout the community.

“It’s my daughter’s wedding next month and her wedding gown is one of the gowns that’s in that store and we can’t get in because the building hasn’t been declared safe so we can’t get in to see what kind of condition that dress and many other brides’ dresses are in,” said Elegant Bridal co-owner Alvin Williams.

Fast forward to Monday morning, the owner of the Farmhouse Cafe April Butler stopped by the lot to look at the damage.

She says the shop was the only one open early on Sundays and her employees were evacuated.

“Our chefs were here at seven o’clock. They were prepping for breakfast. My chef called me and he said, ‘Hey, I think the building is on fire.”

As fire agencies battled the flames, Butler says she and the other business owners were in constant communication.

“In the beginning, we were all downplaying it saying, ‘It’s going to be out, it’s going to be out, it’s ok, we’ll be closed for a week.’ we had no idea this was to come.”

She says it’s devastating to see how something can change life so quickly – but she and the other business owners want to rebuild and come back stronger than ever.

“We’re completely shocked but the outpour of support from the community has been so so helpful to us, you know.”

Pocono Township officials say they have been in contact with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and are working to get the small business administration’s help for the owners that lost their shops.

Butler with the Farmhouse Cafe says they’re fortunate to have a second location in East Stroudsburg and will be doing delivery service to make up for the loss.

In the meantime, the fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.