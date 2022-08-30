WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Along River and Market Streets is the area where the president’s motorcade is expected to drive through Tuesday afternoon.

Around 11:00 a.m. protesters began setting up as more arrived on the corner of Market and River Streets.

Eyewitness News spoke to some of the protestors gearing up for President Biden’s visit.

“Words are cheap action is what we need action, not words we need action,” stated Jerome Kuczynski, of Swoyersville.





“I’m hoping to keep a republican with values in office,” said Joe Kulakowski, of Wilkes Barre.

The protesters tell us they plan to be along the streets all day through President Biden’s arrival and departure.

The best place to catch a glimpse of this historic visit and the president’s motorcade would be somewhere along River Street.

Reporter Julie Dunphy will hear much more from supporters and protesters on later editions of Eyewitness News.