SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several organizations and Scranton residents came together Wednesday morning to learn about the needs and challenges in the Electric City.

Community leaders spoke at the “Elevating Voices for Community Solutions” event.

Several topics were discussed at the event, including industry growth, affordable and quality housing, and emergency services.

“The city has set these long-term strategies. They need to happen, and people realize they need to happen, but how do we implement it? This is the opportunity to identify them, get them out there, so we can then pull people in there to start solving them,” said President and CEO of the Scranton Area Community Foundation, Laura Ducceschi.

The event was free and put on by the Scranton Area Community Foundation.