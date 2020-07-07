HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Greater Honesdale Partnership received $90,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for downtown revitalization.

The plans include streetscape designs, facade improvements, gateway and signage planning, alternative transportation and vacant property solutions.

The Greater Honesdale Partnership is asking the community to weigh in on the projects. They released a 10-minute survey about architecture, sidewalks, pedestrian safety and walkability in downtown.

The organization will also be applying for a downtown designation this year. The designation will give Honesdale priority grant monies for future improvements.