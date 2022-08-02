SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County Commissioner’s prison record has been purged without authorization.

A record documenting Commissioner Debi Domenick’s incarceration at the Lackawanna County Prison was “purged without proper authorization,” according to District Attorney Mark Powell.

Powell says it is currently under criminal investigation to determine who did it and why it was deleted.

He declined to interview or comment further due to the active investigation.

This comes after a private investigator was hired to find out how Domenick obtained a key to the entrance door of the administrative offices of the prison.

The investigation was inconclusive.

Domenick is also being sued by the D.A. for allegedly using her position to order the county IT Director to retrieve emails referencing an inmate at the Lackawanna County Jail.

Domenick continues to deny this claim.