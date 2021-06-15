Commercial building in Luzerne County demolished after fire

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A commercial building in Pittston that caught fire Monday night is being demolished.

Pittston Fire Department Fire Chief Frank Roman said the fire broke out just after 9:30 last night on West Oak street in downtown Pittston.

“Upon arrival, we found a fully involved building fire impeding on several homes. We immediately tried to disperse water onto the homes, evacuate the people and try to stop the fire from getting into the homes, which we did successfully.”

No injuries were reported, but some nearby houses were damaged by the intense flames.

Fire crews evacuated several surrounding homes like that of David Krantz.

“The next thing I know, the doors open and someone’s screaming “Fire, fire, there’s a fire!” so, we’re all rushing out and it’s either me or my dad that grabs the cat.”

We’re being told the American Red Cross will be helping some residents who are displaced.

Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo says heavy equipment was brought in this morning to knock down the building.

“Really that’s the safest way to approach this. To knock it down and really make sure it’s out//it’s open we have neighborhood kids where they can go in and out of it, animals can go in and out of it, so the best thing to do is to aggressively get it down to the ground.”

Mayor Lombardo tells Eyewitness News someone had purchased the building about a month ago.

The last occupant of the building was “Color World”.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.