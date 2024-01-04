SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A small business is celebrating keeping its doors open for more than three decades. Bringing the worlds of superheroes and evil villains to Lackawanna County.

Opening up shop, it’s something Dave Romeo has done at Comics on the Green for the last 32 years.

“Right from the start I knew that maybe I was onto something here. Although we started very, very small it was a very good start.”

It wasn’t always something he planned to do. Originally studying teaching at Penn State University, Romeo says his fate was sealed after attending a trade show in 1992.

“People that I admire were all there and we’re all talking to them and I was like, I want to do this. I want to try and be a part of this community. This is something I had always liked since I was a kid.”

Now more than three decades later, his comic book shop continues to thrive, expanding to toys and graphic novels to keep up with the times.

Thousands and thousands of old and new comic books range from just one dollar to others like Avengers #1 which costs $3,000.

Classics, like the first edition, are scattered among new series in his inventory he says was needed to reach more audiences.

But memories of where he started, like his first sale of $5 remain in the shop.

“There’s some customers that have been with us almost from day one and they still come in every week or every month and they still buy their product but now some of them are bringing in their kids, and now they’re bringing in their grandkids.”

With a surprise in every book and 32 years of success, Romeo tells us what the secret to his success is.

“Getting complacent or thinking that you can’t do anything, is terrible. I can’t sit still I’m always trying to think of ideas and things to do and I think that helps keep me going and I think that any other small business owner should feel that self-motivation.”

Romeo says working with local libraries and being involved in the community also helps drive his business.

His shop will be taking part in Scranton’s Ice Festival next month.