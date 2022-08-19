WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts and JS Touring has announced that comedian Jerry Seinfeld will be returning to the F.M. Kirby Center.

America’s premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, is coming to the F.M. Kirby Center for his newest stand-up routine. Seinfeld has been renowned for his ability to add a comedic twist to the little things in life and relate to audiences everywhere.

Seinfield will be visiting the F.M. Kirby Center on December 9, 2022, at 7 and 9:30 p.m.

Jerry Seinfeld’s comedic career began in 1981 with his first appearance on The Tonight Show with John Carson. Eight years later, Seinfeld and Larry David came together to create the most successful comedy series in television history; “Seinfeld.”

Tickets go on sale on August 26 at the Kirby Centers website or at the venue box office in Wilkes-Barre.