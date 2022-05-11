LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The County of Lackawanna Transit System (COLTS) is going to offer free rides to cyclists next week.

According to a release from COLTS, during “National Bike to Work Week”, bicyclists utilizing the bus can get a free ride.

COLTS states that all busses come equipped with bike racks in the front that can support two bikes. If they want to use them, they just need to ask the driver.

The release states that if both racks are being used, the rider will have to wait for the next available bus.