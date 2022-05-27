EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A cold front will bring showers and storms to Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

A Flood Watch is in effect through Friday night for Schuylkill, Carbon, and Monroe Counties. Regardless, downpours may create minor flooding issues.







Friday has had a lot of cloud coverage, which is good (it keeps the severe weather threat a little lower). However, any breaks for sunshine will help to destabilize the atmosphere. If any storm becomes strong to severe, damaging winds and hail are the main threats.

There is a low-end tornado threat for areas mostly south of our viewing area.

Overnight, showers and storms will continue. Check back for the latest updates!