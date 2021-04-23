Cold weather impacting Pennsylvania fruit crops

CENTRE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A warm start to spring followed by several colder is hurting local farmers and their fruit trees.

The early warmth had Pennsylvania fruit trees blossoming ahead of schedule including those at Way Fruit Farm in Centre County.

Usually it’s more bang for your buck, but that’s not the case when freezing weather returns, as it has this past week. It damages the buds that are already exposed.

“It is very stressful because if these die, they don’t come back. I have one shot time of making the fruit happen and if it dies due to the cold night, it is over,” Way Fruit Farm co-owner Jason Coopey said.

Farmers say don’t fear, they’ve experienced weather like this before and some fruit always survives.