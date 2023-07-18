EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has issued a Code Orange Air Quality for Tuesday.

The Code Orange is affecting the following arias in Pennsylvania:

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

Philadelphia

Lehigh Valley-Berks

Susquehanna Valley

State College Area

Williamsport

Bradford, Susquehanna, Sullivan, Wayne, Wyoming, Pike, Monroe, Carbon, Schuylkill, Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Tioga, Union, and Snyder Counties.

This is from the wildfires and is expected to stay a Code Orange and Code Red for a few hours in some places.

The DEP encourages residents to help reduce the particles in the air by avoiding open burning of leaves, trash, and other materials and to avoid using gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.

Residents should reduce or eliminate their outdoor activities especially:

Children

Older people

People who exercise or work outdoors

People with lung respiratory conditions such as Asthma Emphysema Bronchitis



To keep up to date with the air quality in your area check airnow.gov.