EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has issued a Code Orange Air Quality for Tuesday.
The Code Orange is affecting the following arias in Pennsylvania:
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre
- Philadelphia
- Lehigh Valley-Berks
- Susquehanna Valley
- State College Area
- Williamsport
- Bradford, Susquehanna, Sullivan, Wayne, Wyoming, Pike, Monroe, Carbon, Schuylkill, Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Tioga, Union, and Snyder Counties.
This is from the wildfires and is expected to stay a Code Orange and Code Red for a few hours in some places.
The DEP encourages residents to help reduce the particles in the air by avoiding open burning of leaves, trash, and other materials and to avoid using gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.
Residents should reduce or eliminate their outdoor activities especially:
- Children
- Older people
- People who exercise or work outdoors
- People with lung respiratory conditions such as
- Asthma
- Emphysema
- Bronchitis
To keep up to date with the air quality in your area check airnow.gov.