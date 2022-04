WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre City DPW crews were busy Thursday night after clogged storm drains and heavy rains lead to flash flooding on a city street.







Crews were out on Blackman Street clearing out storm drains. The road was closed for only a short while after several motorists had driven through inches of flood waters.

The debris was removed from the drains and the water flowed freely.