Civil hearing for “Kids for Cash” scandal to begin

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The infamous “Kids for Cash” case will play out again in a courtroom in Luzerne County.

A federal judge in Wilkes-Barre is scheduled to hear testimony on Monday in a long-awaited civil hearing against former Luzerne County judges Mark Ciavarella and Michael Conahan.

More than 300 people are scheduled to take the stand during the hearing that could last weeks. Many of the plaintiffs are former juvenile defendants sentenced by the judges and their parents.

The former judges were convicted for arranging to send juveniles to a for-profit detention facility in exchange for nearly $3 million in kickbacks. This case rocked the juvenile justice system, not only in Luzerne County but across the state and nation.

Ciavarella was convicted of numerous counts in 2011 connected to the alleged scheme. He was convicted on 12 of 39 counts for funneling juveniles into detention centers in which he had a financial interest. Ciavarella argued many of the charges he was convicted of should not have been filed because the statute of limitations had expired.

Conahan pleaded guilty in the case and was serving a 17-and-a-half year sentence in federal prison. The now 68-year-old Conahan was released in June of this year because of COVID-19 health related concerns.

Ciaverella, now 70, also petitioned for an early release in September, but a federal judge denied the request. Ciavarella remains locked up in a federal facility in Kentucky.

I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick will be following the civil hearings and will continue to provide information on Pahomepage and on later editions of Eyewitness News.