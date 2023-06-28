WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Wilkes-Barre will have its Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration, Thursday, July 4.

The celebration will be at Kirby Park on Market Street from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. starting with a welcome from the Wilkes-Barre Mayor, George C. Brown.

There will be more than 35 food and craft vendors, amusement rides, and games. The celebration will also be live entertainment throughout the day, ending with a firework show starting at 9:00 p.m.

12:00-1:30 PM: Triple Fret

1:30 PM: Miss Teen Pennsylvania Hannah Fox sings the National Anthem and PA Skydive Demo Team presents their American Flag Skydive Show

2:00-3:30 PM: Idol Kings

4:00-5:30 PM: Eddie Day & The Star Fires

6:00-7:30 PM: Crush

8:00-10:00 PM: Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic

The amusement rides will also be open Sunday, July 2, and Monday, July 3 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Market Street Bridge will be closed to vehicles on Tuesday, July 4th between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. for the firework show.

The City of Wilkes-Barre would like to remind residents and vendors that alcoholic beverages, glass containers, smoking, and personal fireworks will be prohibited in Kirby Park.