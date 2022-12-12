SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton is issuing a ‘Code Blue’ for the week due to temperatures dropping below 20 degrees.

According to city officials, temperatures will be dropping below 20 degrees with windchill and inclement weather expected to impact the area.

Keystone Mission will assist the Weston Field House at 982 Providence Road, to open as a shelter from 8:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

Scranton will be under a CODE BLUE for the following;

Monday, December 12

Tuesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 14

Thursday, December 15

For more information about the code blue declaration, visit the City of Scranton’s website.