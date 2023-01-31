SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti’s office has issued a CODE BLUE designation for the remainder of the week.

According to a press release, due to overnight temperatures dropping below 20 degrees with windchill and wintry weather expected to impact the area, the City of Scranton is declaring a CODE BLUE for the following days:

  • Tuesday, January 31
  • Wednesday, February 1
  • Thursday, February 2
  • Friday, February 3
  • Saturday, February 4

The Weston Field House located at 982 Providence Road, will be open as a shelter from 8:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. and will be run by the Keystone Mission.

For more information about CODE BLUE Declarations, visit the City of Scranton’s website.