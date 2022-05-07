STACKER (WBRE/WYOU) — Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are definitely certain areas that have a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in East Stroudsburg using data from Zillow.

1 / 9Stacker

#9. Mount Pocono, PA

– Typical home value: $250,350

– 1-year price change: +36.0%

– 5-year price change: +105.5%

2 / 9Stacker

#8. Pocono Lake, PA

– Typical home value: $255,302

– 1-year price change: +47.5%

– 5-year price change: +104.6%

3 / 9Stacker

#7. East Stroudsburg, PA

– Typical home value: $275,763

– 1-year price change: +27.9%

– 5-year price change: +94.6%

4 / 9Stacker

#6. Delaware Water Gap, PA

– Typical home value: $278,018

– 1-year price change: +33.8%

– 5-year price change: +92.0%

5 / 9Stacker

#5. Henryville, PA

– Typical home value: $282,120

– 1-year price change: +28.6%

– 5-year price change: +92.8%

6 / 9Stacker

#4. Effort, PA

– Typical home value: $290,752

– 1-year price change: +24.2%

– 5-year price change: +83.9%

7 / 9Stacker

#3. Brodheadsville, PA

– Typical home value: $313,969

– 1-year price change: +21.8%

– 5-year price change: +72.4%

8 / 9Stacker

#2. Stroudsburg, PA

– Typical home value: $320,729

– 1-year price change: +24.8%

– 5-year price change: +81.7%

9 / 9Stacker

#1. Pocono Pines, PA

– Typical home value: $448,894

– 1-year price change: +37.5%

– 5-year price change: +80.5%

Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of March 2022.