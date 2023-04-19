SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been a staple in Lackawanna County since the 1950’s. Giving cinephiles the luxury of kicking back and watching a movie from the comfort of their own car.

Movies are much more than just entertainment to those at the Circle Drive-In Theatre in Dickson City.

Grabbing a drink, favorite snack, and turning the dial on the radio to hear the feature playing on the screen. That’s the experience the drive-in has offered for 74 years.

“The outdoor drive-in experience is so unique, so nostalgic.”

Throughout the decades, General Manager Dave Castelli always had a love for movies.. But the way of screening them has changed with time.

“Years ago we would do 35-millimeter film and you’d have a reel-to-reel system or a platter system, and now it’s digital.”

Castelli says the community atmosphere is his favorite part of the business.

“When we play a family movie, we’ll have three generations come in, or maybe we’ll play a teenager movie and somebody will come in a young adult and they’ll say, ‘You know my dad, we always come here.”

Movie screenings aren’t the only thing the drive-in provides for the area, as Castelli works to help local organizations. Such as the ‘Andrew Mazza Foundation’ to host events like its Diesel Truck Jam in June.

Phillip Mazza, the founder of the Andrew Mazza Foundation, says “This year, we’re sponsoring women of the industry and it’s a great recruiting too as well for the industry.”

So even when the movie is over and the sun comes up, the show will always go on at the Circle Drive-In Theatre.

The Circle Drive-In season is now open every weekend through the month of November.