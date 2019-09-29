Church hosts annual Apple Festival

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the first official full fall weekend which means it’s time to head out to the fall festivals. One local church in Luzerne County wasted no time in getting their festivities up and running.

It’s probably best to have saved your appetite before heading out to First United Methodist Church Saturday afternoon.

The smell of baked goods helped bring in dozens of community members for the annual Apple Festival in West Pittston. It’s a tradition that’s been put on by the church for more than a decade.

“It’s wonderful. We’ve had so many people coming through this morning and they’ve just been poking through, finding things they like. We’ve been making old friends and seeing them again and seeing new faces. It’s been wonderful,” Pastor Tenny Rupnick said.

Hot coffee and special treats.

“We have the apple dumplings which are really fun to make and are really good and ice cream,” festival coordinator Kelly Dushok said.

Items ranging from jewelry, dishes and even plants.

“It’s so fun going through all this stuff. There’s a lot of unique items you find. Some you find, really old interesting things that you know you wonder why people are throwing them out,” Dushok said.

Members of the church tell Eyewitness News it’s a blessing to see everyone come together for a fun event.

“Because everybody lives together so even though we might not be in the same congregations, we’re on the same blocks and we’re in the same schools, we’re in the same jobs so it’s perfect,” Rupnick said.

And all of the money raised goes to the church in turn so they can do ministry outside of their walls. Throughout the year, the church serves as a home for the homeless and a food pantry for those who are less fortunate.

“It’s very important and that’s the mission of our church. We feel our mission is to serve others and this is how we can keep our doors open and our mission going,” church member Nancy Musso said.

The annual Apple Festival is held at First United Methodist Church on the last Saturday of September every year.