Christmas tree farms see successful season amidst pandemic

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — It was a successful season for Christmas Tree Farms in the region. Bennie’s Tree Farm outside of Tunkhannock sold thousands of trees more than they typically do.

The owner attributes this to families wanting to get out of the house during a time most of us are stuck at home during the pandemic to cut down a fresh tree.

The Briar Patch at Thornhurst Nurseries in Thornhurst Township, Monroe County sold out of trees on December 13th, a week and a half before Christmas.

The owner tells Eyewitness News that while it was a successful year for them, they needed to stop selling to have enough mature trees next year.

Reporter Cody Butler will have the full story on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.