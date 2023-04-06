SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Christians throughout Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, and around the world, observed Holy Thursday.

Holy Thursday marks the start of the holiest, three-day period on the Christian calendar before Easter.

Nearly 300 people filled the pews at St. Peter’s Cathedral in Downtown Scranton on Holy Thursday.

It signifies the day Christians believe Jesus shared in the last supper with his disciples before his crucifixion and resurrection.

“Tonight we begin the sacred triduum, those three most important days of our Church year that begin with Holy Thursday, in which we celebrate the Last Supper of the Lord, the Institution of the Holy Eucharist, the Priesthood and the call to all of us to live our lives as Disciples of Christ,” said Bishop Bambera.

Holy Thursday masses include the traditional washing of the feet.

It represents when Jesus Christ washed his disciples’ feet to symbolically wash away their sins.

“An incredible gesture on His part of service. He had come as Savior, but not for a position of glory or honor, but to serve. And in so doing, He teaches us to do the same thing,” Bishop Bambera explained.

John Nestor of Scranton took part in the symbolic gesture. He is in the process of becoming a member of the catholic church.

“It’s very special. I mean, I’m learning and getting more in tune with Jesus and stuff,” said Nestor.

It was a special experience for this couple. Naomi Doyle is Catholic and her fiancé, Ruiwen Su, is also joining the Catholic Church.

“It’s quite new for me and I actually saw that last year so it’s gonna be a completely new experience for me, but yeah it’s very exciting,” Doyle and Su said.

If you’re looking to attend a mass for Good Friday, the Diocese of Scranton has information on services available online.