POCONO PINES, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — School is almost out for summer which means working parents are looking to enroll their children in daycare. With a national shortage of childcare staff, however, this could pose a serious issue.

Molding the minds of our future, a role Jennifer Smith, owner of Wee Wons Daycare and Preschool in Poconos Pines says is priceless. But since 2020, daycares like hers are severely suffering due to staffing shortages and lack of funding.

“Although we’ve seen some successes with expanding, we are struggling right now to find group supervisors to fill that position.”

She says positions like group supervisors are required to have an Associates or Bachelors degree in Education or a related field. But many graduates look for higher compensation that they can’t afford.

“I can’t compete with the school district. Benefits, summers off, a lot of people enjoy that and unfortunately, without funding, I just can’t tackle that. I can’t compete.”

Wee Wons was one of 46 childcare centers that participated in Pocono Mountain’s United Way’s survey looking into the staffing crisis.

Community impact manager Roxanne Powell says the results were staggering.

“We had 791 children on a waitlist, we had 85 staff openings, and the main reason for that opening is low wages.”

Powell says many center officials are voicing their overwhelmed concerns, a feeling families are also experiencing as 30% of Monroe County households face financial hardship.

“They can’t go to work, they can’t get a job because there’s no space for any children. And then you have the families that are struggling that are working, but because of tuition, you know they can’t afford it,” says Smith.

She hopes their call for help is heard to increase state funding and maintain high-quality education.

Those interested can support child care centers by heading to the Pocono Mountains United Way petition to raise funding for early education.