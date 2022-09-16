EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, there will be a number of child safety seat checkpoints in the coming week.

Troopers say that there will be safety checks in the following locations:

PSP Milton on Sunday from 6:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

PSP Montoursville on Sunday from 6:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. and from 7:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

PSP Honesdale, on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

PSP Montoursville on Monday from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

PSP Montoursville on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Montrose Fire Department on Tuesday from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

PSP Montoursville on Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Tom Hesser Nissan in Dunmore on Thursday from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

PSP Montoursville on Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

PSP are encouraging parents to install their child’s booster seat before arriving so a certified child safety technician can verify that the seat is properly installed.

According to PSP, these events will be held in conjunction with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s National Child Passenger Safety Week.

To make an appointment for the event in Milton, call Trooper Messenger at (570) 524-2262.

To make an appointment for any of the events at PSP Montoursville, call (570) 368-5700