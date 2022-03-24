PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY — Building Blocks Learning Center provides child care and educational programs for hundreds of children combined at its 14 Luzerne County locations including at Plaza 315 near Wilkes-Barre.

Centers like this have endured a difficult time during the pandemic. It’s been forced to close at times during high COVID community case counts and has seen some turnover of staff members who took jobs in other fields.





Allison Ritsick, Regional Director/Director of Education and Programs with Building Blocks Learning Center, says some children who need such services are on a waiting list to enroll because of insufficient staff.

A three-day event starting March 29 hopes to relieve childcare staffing shortages through Childcare Hiring Days for PA.

More information is available at ECEhire.com.