FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple crews were called to a house fire at a reported hoarder house in Luzerne County on Friday.

According to Fire Chief Charles Story, crews were called out around 5:45 Friday morning to the 300 block of Bodle Road in Franklin Township.

Eyewitness News is told seven fire departments responded to the scene.

One female resident suffered minor burns as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire was deemed to be accidental, starting from a portable heater, possibly propane fueled. Chief Story says the house exhibited ‘hoarding conditions’ which contributed to the spread of the fire.