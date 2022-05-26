EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Gas prices have continued to rise since reaching the $4.00 mark in March. Specialists say it is expected to continue to rise up to $6.00 by August.
If you’re looking where to find gas for your vehicle at the lowest price in the Northeastern Pennsylvania area, look no further.
Data compiled by Gas Buddy is offering the latest on the cheapest gas near you.
Below is a list of the lowest gas prices in Wilkes-Barre as of 5/25/22:
- Sam’s Club:
- $4.68
- Located at 441 Wilkes-Barre Twp Blvd
- Excel Gas:
- $4.74
- Located at 94 S Pennsylvania Avenue
- Sheetz:
- $4.75
- Located at 464 Wilkes-Barre Twp Blvd
- HazleMart:
- $4.75
- Located at 532 Hazle Street
- Turkey Hill
- $4.75
- Located at 335 E Main Street, 616 Hazle Street
- Sunoco
- $4.75
- Located at 890 Kidder Street
- US Gas
- $4.75
- 424 N Pennsylvania Avenue
- CITGO
- $4.75
- Located at 815 Kidder Street
- PSC
- $4.76
- Located 412 S Main Street
- Turkey Hill
- $4.79
- Located at 140 N Wilkes-Bare Blvd
Below is a list of the lowest gas price in East Stroudsburg as of 5/25/22 :
- BJ’S
- $4.61
- Located at 250 Pocono Commons Dr.
- Shell
- $4.63
- Located at 100 McConnell Street
- Walmart
- $4.64
- Located at 345 Lincoln Avenue
- Food Express
- $4.65
- Located at 515 Serling Road
- ShopRite
- $4.65
- Located at 1283 Pocono Blvd
- Fuel Express Center
- $4.65
- Located at PA-940
- Delta
- $4.69
- Located at 2601 Milford Road
- Turkey Hill
- $4.75
- Located at 2837 PA-611
- Bright Star Fuel
- $4.77
- Located at 1536 RT 209
Below is a list of other areas around NEPA as of 5/25/22:
- Conoco
- $4.64
- Located at 313 Northen Blvd in Clark Summit
- US Gas
- $4.67
- Located at 828 N Main St in Duryea
- Pilot
- $4.73
- Located at 1114 PA-93 in Drums
- US Gas
- $4.74
- Located at 400 Market St in Kingston
- Giant
- $4.75
- Located at 70 S Locust St in Hazleton
- Moscow Deli
- $4.75
- Located at 206 S Main St in Moscow
- CITGO
- $4.75
- Located at 3230 PA-309 in Dallas
- Sunoco
- $4.75
- Located at 1245 Wyoming Ave in Exeter
These are the current gas prices at the locations above. However, you may need to have a membership with any of the gas companies and prices may change as of the date on the article.
You can check gas prices daily by visiting Gas Buddy’s website.