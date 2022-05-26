EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Gas prices have continued to rise since reaching the $4.00 mark in March. Specialists say it is expected to continue to rise up to $6.00 by August.

If you’re looking where to find gas for your vehicle at the lowest price in the Northeastern Pennsylvania area, look no further.

Data compiled by Gas Buddy is offering the latest on the cheapest gas near you.

Below is a list of the lowest gas prices in Wilkes-Barre as of 5/25/22:

Sam’s Club: $4.68 Located at 441 Wilkes-Barre Twp Blvd



Excel Gas: $4.74 Located at 94 S Pennsylvania Avenue



Sheetz: $4.75 Located at 464 Wilkes-Barre Twp Blvd



HazleMart: $4.75 Located at 532 Hazle Street



Turkey Hill $4.75 Located at 335 E Main Street, 616 Hazle Street



Sunoco $4.75 Located at 890 Kidder Street



US Gas $4.75 424 N Pennsylvania Avenue



CITGO $4.75 Located at 815 Kidder Street



PSC $4.76 Located 412 S Main Street



Turkey Hill $4.79 Located at 140 N Wilkes-Bare Blvd



Below is a list of the lowest gas price in East Stroudsburg as of 5/25/22 :

BJ’S $4.61 Located at 250 Pocono Commons Dr.



Shell $4.63 Located at 100 McConnell Street



Walmart $4.64 Located at 345 Lincoln Avenue



Food Express $4.65 Located at 515 Serling Road



ShopRite $4.65 Located at 1283 Pocono Blvd



Fuel Express Center $4.65 Located at PA-940



Delta $4.69 Located at 2601 Milford Road



Turkey Hill $4.75 Located at 2837 PA-611



Bright Star Fuel $4.77 Located at 1536 RT 209



Below is a list of other areas around NEPA as of 5/25/22:

Conoco $4.64 Located at 313 Northen Blvd in Clark Summit



US Gas $4.67 Located at 828 N Main St in Duryea



Pilot $4.73 Located at 1114 PA-93 in Drums



US Gas $4.74 Located at 400 Market St in Kingston



Giant $4.75 Located at 70 S Locust St in Hazleton



Moscow Deli $4.75 Located at 206 S Main St in Moscow



CITGO $4.75 Located at 3230 PA-309 in Dallas



Sunoco $4.75 Located at 1245 Wyoming Ave in Exeter



These are the current gas prices at the locations above. However, you may need to have a membership with any of the gas companies and prices may change as of the date on the article.

You can check gas prices daily by visiting Gas Buddy’s website.