PENN FOREST, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A Jim Thorpe man has now been charged in connection with a triple fatal crash in carbon county.

The crash happened last August in Penn Forest twp. along Route 903.

According to Pennsylvania State Police records 38-year-old Brett Knoll slammed into another car killing three people from New Jersey.

Knoll faces a slew of charges including three felony counts of homicide by vehicle.

He faces a hearing set for April 27.