BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A group of Columbia County students are gearing up for a big day Thursday when they’ll head to Williamsport to compete in their Northern Regional FFA event.

FFA stands for Future Farmers of America, this is a youth organization that promotes and supports agricultural education. Students from Central Columbia School District will compete in leadership and career development events.

Becca Lehman is competing in prepared public speaking and will talk about labeling on agricultural products. She said she believes it is important to educate consumers on what labels such as non-GMO and all-natural mean.

Brook Kelty will also be competing and her speech will be about mange and bears. She said it’s crucial for people to know about this mite which is very harmful, and contagious, to the bear population.

Lehman said this group and events are important because they help train you for public speaking, build confidence and improve knowledge about agricultural topics. Kelty said this event really helped improve her public speaking and believes this will also help her start a career in agriculture in the future.