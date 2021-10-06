Caught on Camera: Cooking oil stolen from West Pittston restaurant, police say

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — West Pittston Police are looking for two suspects driving a white van who allegedly stole cooking oil from a local restaurant.

According to the West Pittston Police Department, Wednesday, around 7:00 a.m., the police were sent to B3Q Smokehouse, 200 Wyoming Avenue, in West Pittston, for a reported cooking oil theft.

Police say, two men, driving a white, 2005 Ford Utility Van, registered out of Allentown, PA with a Pennsylvania license plate reading LSK5273, opened the side gate and stole cooking oil from a secure container.



Photos courtesy of the West Pittston Police Department

According to police, the van struck the owner’s silver vehicle as they were fleeing the scene. The utility van is described to have damage to the front driver side bumper and along the driver’s side due to the crash.

The van is also described to have one hub cap on the front driver side, an emergency strobe light, and double doors with windows on the passenger side, officers say.

Both suspects are described as male, the operator wearing an orange t-shirt, dark pants, and white sneakers. While the passenger is wearing a black zip-up hoodie with red stripes down the arm, black pants, dark-colored sneakers, and a light-colored baseball hat, police say.

The police are asking anyone who sees this vehicle or has any information to please call 9-1-1. Also, they warn everyone to be on high alert as there have been several reports of cooking oil thefts throughout our area.