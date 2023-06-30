MAYFIELD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — St. John’s Russian Orthodox Cathedral in Mayfield has a longstanding tradition of bringing together the community; but they’re also known for something else, pierogis.

Father Nathaniel Sorochka says the church has been serving up the fried, potato-and-cheese stuffed dumpling for more than a century.

“For 130 years, what the people of this parish have done was that they used something that god gave them a gift and what do people do with their gifts? They share them and cooking happened to be just one of ours.”

Friday marks St. John’s pierogi sale ahead of the Fourth of July, a fundraiser they host many times throughout the year.

“The demand is out there, the people are coming, but most importantly, the people are working together to make the pierogi and in that, we’re working together. We have a lot of fun.”

Putting in hours of prep work to make more than 4,000 pierogis, anyone wanting to buy the fried or uncooked, frozen treat can buy a dozen for ten bucks.

All the money raised goes toward the church’s operations, along with its outreach programs like supporting orphanages in South America.

“Your dollar goes a long way and it’s being spread out throughout the whole world.”

So either dropped in the fryer or coming straight from the freezer. The hard work put into the sale is much more than just a treat to eat.

The sale kicked off Friday at 11:00 a.m. and is first come, first served basis. The next pierogi fundraiser will be held in the fall.