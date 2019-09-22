Catching a good time

(WBRE/WYOU) — Kids got caught up in an annual event Saturday in Lackawanna County.

The 27th annual Fishing Derby was held Saturday morning at Merli-Sarnoski Park. Young anglers ages four through 12 got to enjoy the beautiful weather by the lake.

Some of them decided to show off their catches. And whether you’re a regular attendee or a first-timer, the event is a good time for everyone.

“It’s like excitement of catching a fish, it’s just fun. Yeah, I’m hoping I win. If I don’t, it’s still fun,” first-time participant Devin Robinson said.

The free event was limited to the first 250 children between the ages of four and 12.