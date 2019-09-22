Breaking News
One person dead after Exeter shooting

Catching a good time

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WBRE/WYOU) — Kids got caught up in an annual event Saturday in Lackawanna County.

The 27th annual Fishing Derby was held Saturday morning at Merli-Sarnoski Park. Young anglers ages four through 12 got to enjoy the beautiful weather by the lake.

Some of them decided to show off their catches. And whether you’re a regular attendee or a first-timer, the event is a good time for everyone.

“It’s like excitement of catching a fish, it’s just fun. Yeah, I’m hoping I win. If I don’t, it’s still fun,” first-time participant Devin Robinson said.

The free event was limited to the first 250 children between the ages of four and 12.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos