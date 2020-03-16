Casinos Across Pennsylvania Ordered to Close

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Following Governor Tom Wolf’s order on Monday afternoon, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announced the closure of casinos across Pennsylvania.
Current list of closures:
Oak Sports and Turf Club – Closed effective Friday, March 13 – 6:00 a.m.
Valley Forge Casino Resort – Closed effective Friday, March 13 – 6:00 a.m.
Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino – Closed effective Saturday, March 14 – 6:00 a.m.
Rivers Philadelphia Casino – Closed to the public as of Sunday, March 15 – midnight
Rivers Pittsburgh Casino – Closed to the public as of Sunday, March 15 – midnight
Parx Casino – Closed to the public as of Sunday, March 15 – 6:00 a.m.
South Philadelphia Race and Sportsbook – Closed to the public as of Saturday, March 14 – 10:00 p.m.
Wind Creek Bethlehem – Closed to the public as of Sunday, March 15 – 6:00 a.m.
Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course – Closed to the public as of Tuesday, March 17 – 6:00 a.m.
Mount Airy Casino Resort – Closed to the public as of Tuesday, March 17 – 6:00 a.m.
Mohegan Sun Pocono – Closed to the public as of Tuesday, March 17 – 6:00 a.m.
Lady Luck Nemacolin – Closed to the public as of Tuesday, March 17 – 6:00 a.m.
Meadows Casino and Racetrack – Closed to the public as of Tuesday, March 17 – 6:00 a.m.
Presque Isle Racetrack and Casino – Closed to the public as of Tuesday, March 17 – 6:00 a.m.
Online gaming is not impacted.