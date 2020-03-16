Casinos Across Pennsylvania Ordered to Close

Live Now
White House Coronavirus Task Force Press Conference
by: Madonna Mantione

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Following Governor Tom Wolf’s order on Monday afternoon, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announced the closure of casinos across Pennsylvania.

Current list of closures:

Oak Sports and Turf Club – Closed effective Friday, March 13 – 6:00 a.m.

Valley Forge Casino Resort – Closed effective Friday, March 13 – 6:00 a.m.

Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino – Closed effective Saturday, March 14 – 6:00 a.m.

Rivers Philadelphia Casino – Closed to the public as of Sunday, March 15 – midnight

Rivers Pittsburgh Casino – Closed to the public as of Sunday, March 15 – midnight

Parx Casino – Closed to the public as of Sunday, March 15 – 6:00 a.m.

South Philadelphia Race and Sportsbook – Closed to the public as of Saturday, March 14 – 10:00 p.m.

Wind Creek Bethlehem – Closed to the public as of Sunday, March 15 – 6:00 a.m.

Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course – Closed to the public as of Tuesday, March 17 – 6:00 a.m.

Mount Airy Casino Resort – Closed to the public as of Tuesday, March 17 – 6:00 a.m.

Mohegan Sun Pocono – Closed to the public as of Tuesday, March 17 – 6:00 a.m.

Lady Luck Nemacolin – Closed to the public as of Tuesday, March 17 – 6:00 a.m.

Meadows Casino and Racetrack – Closed to the public as of Tuesday, March 17 – 6:00 a.m.

Presque Isle Racetrack and Casino – Closed to the public as of Tuesday, March 17 – 6:00 a.m.

Online gaming is not impacted.

