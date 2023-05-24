JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lighting up the darkness behind Jessup Hose Company No. 2 means one thing, the carnival is back.

The 31-year-old event is a staple for both the community and the fire department.

Event chairman Dominick Perini says it also makes up for more than half of its funding for the year.

“We just spent $152,000 to buy the breathing apparatus that firefighters wear to go into fires and it takes a lot of money.”

Each year the crowds grow, as well as the rides.

Making its first-ever USA debut, a four-story funhouse is upping the thrill.

“We started back here probably in the early 90s. We had four or five rides here and this has grown into one of the premiere events in the valley,” says Stephen Swika of Swika’s Amusement Company.

And you can’t forget about the food.

“Everything is homemade here. It’s all homemade porchetta and halushki and all that kind of stuff,” says Bill Muchal, President at Jessup Hose Company No. 2.

Ready to celebrate its own festivities, the St. Ubaldo Society works hand and hand with the fire department ahead of its Running of the Saints Race.

David Valvano, President at Family of St. Anthony says “This year, we have a special gift coming over from the Citizens of Gubbio. They gave us all brand new, handcrafted chadi for the kids to race with.”

Taking place only in Jessup and Italy, St. Ubaldo Day runs deep in the borough’s roots.

So whether you’re celebrating St. Ubaldo or looking for adrenaline, you can find it in the borough.

Jessup Hose Company No. 2’s carnival opens tonight at 6 p.m.

The St. Ubaldo festivities begin on Saturday at 6 a.m.