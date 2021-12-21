Caregiver arrested for stealing from client under their care in Schuylkill County

MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A caregiver in Schuylkill County is behind bars after police say they stole thousands of dollars from someone under their care.

According to a release from the Mahanoy City Police Department, 28-year-old Eric Roberts AKA Celine Roberts is facing charges after an investigation was conducted when a tip was received from the Schuylkill County Office of Senior Services.

87-year-old Theresa Klemm was under the care of Roberts when Senior Services noticed numerous checks and ATM withdrawals from Klemm’s account.

When police confronted Roberts, they initially stated the money was being used to help Klemm pay her bills using money orders, as they did not want to give out Klemm’s card numbers. When presented with further evidence and ATM photos, however, Roberts admitted to taking money and that the temptation to continue doing so, they stated, “got the best of me”.

In total, $2,285 had been taken from Klemm’s bank account since August until it was overdrawn.

Roberts is facing charges of forgery, theft, and other related charges.