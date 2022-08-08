PALMERTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Carbon County fair kicked off on Monday.

When the sun rises, 14-year-old Morgan Myers starts her morning feeding her cattle like she has for the past 7 months.

“Yeah, you have to feed them every morning and night. It’s a priority.”

All for one moment; the Carbon County Fair.

“I’m always like, oh I wish fair was here right now. It’s just fun being with people who are like you.”

Her passion for livestock greatly precedes her, dating back in her family line to her great grandparents.

“They have a dairy farm in Carbon County, so I pretty much grew up there my whole life.

Carissa Myers says showing livestock in the county fair has been a tradition in their family for decades…Something she’s proud to pass on to her kids today.

“I love agriculture and I love the country and the county life and everything like that. It’s just a shame that we don’t see more of it. It seems like it is dwindling down and the farming land in the area is becoming obsolete anymore. So to see it preserved is enjoyable to see.”

That was the goal from the start when the fair began in 1999.

The fair runs through Saturday August 13.