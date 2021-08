SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A car slammed into a business in Scranton Wednesday night.

Rescue crews responded to the scene on the 2800 block of North Main Avenue where an SUV smashed into “Bernie’s Northeast Aluminum and Vinyl.”

When first responders arrived there no one was inside the vehicle.

Scranton police are investigating.

Despite damage to the building, the business is open.