DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The family of a Plains Township woman killed in a car crash has a goal, to raise money for the causes she cared about.

A car show fundraiser was held on Saturday at the Circle Drive-in in Dickson City in memory of 23-year-old Jenneca Simkonis.

The Lackawanna County native who last lived in Plains Township lost her life in March.

Since then, her family has raised more than two-thousand dollars for Blue-Chip Farm Animal Rescue.

Her husband told Eyewitness News that Blue Chip held a special place in her heart.

“We chose blue chip because Jenneca had a little dog, a little brussels griffon named ‘Loki.’ She rescued him so that’s a reason why we chose blue chip because they’re a no-kill shelter. So we really just want to give back to the community and help support other animals,” said Andrew Simkonis, Jenneca’s husband.

All money raised from today’s fundraiser will benefit Blue-Chip farm.